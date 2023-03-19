Industrialists refute allegations against CEO KPEZDMC

Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) on Saturday strongly rebuffed the allegations and propaganda against head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and termed it baseless and and against reality. In a press statement, President IAP Malik Imran Ishaq while chairing a meeting of industrialists, said that the services of CEO KPEZDMC Javed Khattak for industrialization and facilitating business community were highly praiseworthy and visible before everyone. Javed Khattak was always available for the business community and played a pivotal role in resolution of their problems, it added.

Malik Imran said the superior court has set aside the allegations leveled against CEO KPEZDMC and proved them frivolous and baseless in its verdict.

The IAP President congratulated the CEO KPEZDMC over a court verdict in his favour, and termed it completely rightful and based on merit.

Malik Imran heaped praise on CEO Javed Khattak, saying the KPEZDMC head has played an important role in setting up new special economic zones and promotion of industrialisation, trade and economic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He alleged that the incumbent interim minister for industries, commerce and technical education was misusing authorities and made attempts to create hurdles in the process of industrialization in the province.

The IAP chief said the interim minister has kept himself away from the Industrialists Association Peshawar, Chambers and business community of the province and is only proactive in dissolving boards for fulfilling his own objectives, desires and wishes, which is highly regrettable and condemnable.

Malik Imran fully assured the support and cooperation on behalf of the Association, industrialists and business community to CEO KPEZDMC. He felicitated Javed Khattak after court verdict in his favor.

Group leader Ghazanfar Bilour on the occasion strongly denounced baseless allegations against CEO KPEZDMC and extended his full support and cooperation to Javed Khattak on behalf of the IAP, Chambers and the entire business community.