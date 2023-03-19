Volume of investment opportunities reach $3bn

The Executive Director and Interim President & CEO of the U.S.-Saudi Business Council Susanne Lendman has commended the development the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially in petrochemicals industry, highlighting the role of U.S companies in this regard. In press remarks to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Lendman expressed happiness for the Council’s cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Investment in organizing the Saudi Net-Zero Petrochemicals & Conversion Industries Investment Forum 2023 in Houston, TX, USA. She also said that there are more than $3 billion worth of available investments in petrochemical industry, underlying the importance of the conference in linking 12 Saudi ministries and agencies with US companies to enhance the U.S.-Saudi cooperation in the sector.