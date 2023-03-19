Chinese firm looks to establish industrial park in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar assured all-out support to a Chinese company looking to invest in Pakistan. According to the Ministry of Commerce, a Chinese business delegation led by Mr. Hou Jianxin, Chairman Shandong Xinxu Group Corp., China, met the Minister at his office, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro. Mr. Hou Jianxin told the Minister that in line with the decision of the government of Shandong province to shift Chinese industry to Pakistan, he came up with the vision to build an industrial park in Pakistan.

The Industrial Park will serve as a focal point for all the industrial requirements of Pakistan from China and vice versa, he said.

The Chairman said that projects like solar panels assembly plant, metal refining plants, fertilizer production plant, food processing plants (dry milk production, seafood processing, meat processing) etc. are being considered for future investment. Syed Naveed Qamar appreciated decision of the Shandong government to shift its industry to Pakistan, which, he said, will not only save our foreign reserves but will also create job opportunities.

The Minister sought comprehensive proposals from the Chinese firms interested in shifting their businesses to Pakistan, which will be forwarded to the Board of Investment (BOI) for expediting the investment process.