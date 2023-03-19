CEO Bata Pakistan opens new retail outlet in Karachi

Bata Pakistan is pleased to announce the opening of a new retail outlet in Karachi, which was inaugurated by CEO Imran Malik on March 17th, 2023. The new store is located in one of the city’s most prominent shopping areas, and it will offer customers an extensive range of Bata’s high-quality footwear and accessories.

Speaking about the opening of the new store, Imran Malik stated, “We are thrilled to be opening our latest retail outlet in Karachi. This city has always been an essential market for Bata Pakistan, and we are confident that our customers will appreciate the new store’s location, convenient access, and the range of products that we offer.”

The new Bata Pakistan store in Karachi boasts a modern and stylish interior, which is designed to create a pleasant and engaging shopping experience for customers. The store is also equipped with a team of knowledgeable and friendly sales staff, who will be on hand to provide expert advice and assistance to customers.

Bata Pakistan has a long and proud history of providing high-quality footwear to the people of Pakistan, and the opening of this new retail outlet is a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. With a wide range of products on offer, from casual and formal shoes to sports shoes and accessories, the new store is sure to become a popular destination for shoppers in Karachi and beyond.