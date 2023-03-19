Attacked-Ruined-Left

The Punjab police launched a surprise ‘search operation’ at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence – hours after he left to appear before a local court in Islamabad – and arrested several party workers on Saturday.

Imran took to social media to announce that, “Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone”. He questioned under what law the operation was being carried out, adding that “this is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment”.

The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore said he himself was monitoring the operation as the police used heavy machinery to break down the gate of Imran’s residence.

Police were accompanied by water cannons, bulldozers, and a prisoner van. They soon demolished PTI camps in the area with the help of cranes and removed barriers and containers.

Dozens of activists were arrested from outside the PTI chair’s house as workers resisted and pelted the police with stones. The police then initiated tear gas shelling to control the workers.

The Zaman Park area was completely sealed and traffic was closed from Dharmapura to Mall Road. Dolphin personnel were present on the opposite side of the canal road, dressed in civilian clothes.

Agitators seen on CCTV footage and photographs will be arrested, said police.

Identification of workers present in Zaman Park will be conducted and those who attacked Lahore Police and damaged property will be arrested.

Those arrested were transferred to different police stations. Police officials collected plastic bottles, and stones were thrown near Zaman Park and along the canal to potentially use them as evidence against the PTI.

A notice from the Punjab police stated that a search warrant was issued as per Section 47 of the Criminal Penal Code and an “investigating officer is directed to accompany a lady police officer not below the rank of Inspector at the time of search of requisite house in accordance with law”.

Videos posted to PTI’s official Twitter handle showed police personnel attacking party workers and supporters with batons.

“Worst kind of torture in Zaman Park right now. If something happens, will you paint it as accident again!?” the video was captioned.