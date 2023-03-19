Imran vows legal action against police raid

Imran Khan has lashed out at Punjab police for conducting a surprise search operation at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, saying he is “immediately” moving court against the law enforcement agency for violating the sanctity of his home and resorting to ‘violence’ against the party workers.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the deposed premier said the police’s “assault” on his house was a contempt of court.

“We had agreed that an SP [superintendent of police] with one of our people would implement a search warrant bec[ause] we knew otherwise they would plant stuff on their own, which they did,” he added.

Imran asked, “Under what law did they [police] break the gate, pull down trees and barge into the house heavily armed. Worse, they did this after I left to present myself before Islamabad court, and Bushra bibi, a totally private non-political person, was alone in house. This is a total violation of the Islamic principle of sanctity of chadar & char diwari.”

He also announced “immediately” taking up the contempt issue, violation of the sanctity of his home and the violence against his party workers and his domestic staff with judiciary.

His statement came hours after PTI filed a petition in Lahore High Court against Saturday’s search operation conducted at former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence by the Punjab police, allegedly violating the TORs agreed by the provincial administration, police and PTI leadership.

Earlier, Imran Khan said he has formed a committee to lead his party if he is arrested, he told a British wire service hours before an appearance before a court that had issued arrest warrants for him.

“I have made a committee which will obviously take decisions once – if – I’m inside” jail, the 70-year-old said in an interview in his Lahore home before heading to Islamabad. He said there were 94 cases against him.

Imran, who was shot and wounded while campaigning in November, says the threat to his life is greater than before and asserted – without providing evidence – that his political opponents and the military want to block him from standing in elections later this year.

Imran said there is no reason he should be arrested now, because he had bail on all his cases. If convicted in a case, the PTI chief could face disqualification from contesting the elections scheduled for November.

“The establishment right now somehow feels threatened by me. And that is the issue,” he said.

The police attempt to arrest Imran Khan led to clashes in which dozens of people were injured.

“My life is even more at threat than it was then,” he said, adding that he was worried about the reaction to his arrest or any attempt to assassinate him. “I feel that there would be a very strong reaction, and it would be a reaction all over Pakistan.”

The former prime minister has generated popular support among Pakistanis amid decades-high inflation and a crippling economic slowdown as the country implements painful fiscal reforms to avert default. Thousands have rallied behind him every time he has called for demonstrations.

“I just think that those who are trying to do this just cannot comprehend the situation. Unfortunately, the mind that is thinking of either killing me or putting me in jail, I don’t think they comprehend where Pakistan is situated right now.”

“Throughout our 70-75 year history, you know, (the military) have a role. But that role has to be balanced now. You have to have that equilibrium now, because that previous balance is not workable anymore,” he said.