President urges students to apply artificial intelligence to compete in IT

President Dr. Arif Alvi urged Pakistani students to learn and apply artificial intelligence in order to compete in the modern era of information technology.

He said that there was ample space in the field of IT that could be filled up by Pakistani youth to contribute to the economic prosperity of the country.

The President expressed these views while addressing the conference” titled Traditional & Non Traditional Security Imperatives for Pakistan, at the University of Karachi, on Saturday.

President Dr Arif Alvi stated that to establish a healthy and balanced so?iety, people should have basic education and health facilities.

He underscored the need to prioritise our decisions while making decisions in daily life or policy making “We must keep social and societal needs, problems, and attitudes in mind.”

The President said that there were 9 million births in Pakistan each year, 50% of which were unintentional. Through proper planning, infor?ation, and provision of facilities, not only could the growing population be controlled, but it was also possible to solve the health problems of wom?n they suffer during pregnancy.

He stat?d that the natural resources alone were not sufficient for a country’s prosperity, but natural resources along with intellectual resources were important to utilize them efficiently.

“Nature has bless?d us as a nation with enormous abilities, but that due to a lack of prop?r utilisation of these re?ources and abilities, we have fallen behind our neighbouring countries in the race for develop?ent in every field of life,” he further added.

President Arif Alvi applauded the efforts of the Pakistani government and the public the way they fought COVID-19 smartly.

He stated that democracy was the best way to strengthen the country, and in this regard, he appealed to the participants to take their active part in Pakistani Politics to bring change with their votes.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi, Executive Director CISSS Ambassador Qazi Khalilullah, and the Chairperson International Relations Karachi University Dr. Shaista Tabasum also spoke on the occasion and enlightened the participants with their knowledge on the subject.