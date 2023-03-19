STEP to conduct self-assessment test today

STEP, an Entry Test Preparatory Project by Punjab Colleges is going to conduct Self-Assessment Test 2023 on March 19, 2023. The test would be free for all and is going to take place in more than 100 branches of STEP in 100 plus cities of Punjab, in KPK it will be conducted in Hadaf Colleges. Students of Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan join the online campus to give the test. The purpose behind conducting the Self-Assessment Test is to help students assess and gauge their capabilities and preparation well before appearing for Entry Tests 2023. And in case of any weak areas, they may put in more effort and work hard to score well on those tests. STEP also offers great scholarship opportunities to high achievers of the Self-Assessment Test. Through this scholarship, 3000 top scorers will be able to get the scholarship (free Entry Test Preparation) from STEP. Students can register online at step.pgc.edu or visit their nearest PGC/Hadaf Campus or call 0800-78608 and register for the test.