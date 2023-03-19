Naqvi, Dar witness agreement signing for Data shrine’s extension project

An agreement signing ceremony for extension of the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) with the cooperation of Madina Foundation was held here at Chief Minister Office on Saturday.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar attended the ceremony as chief guests, while Data Darbar Mosque’s Khateeb Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Siyalvi offered a special dua after signing of the agreement.

According to the agreement, Madina Foundation will undertake extension of corridors and Ghulam Gardish around the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) with an estimated cost of Rs 160 million. With the completion of the project, the capacity for the visiting devotess will increase from 3,000 to 5,000 in the corridors and of Ghulam Gardish, while National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) will provide consultancy services for the project that will also ensure comfort and ease for the visitors.

On this occasion, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the authorities concerned to complete the project before the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). He assured that Langar Khana (charity meal cooking and serving area) of the shrine would be made at par with international standard by improving the quality of meal and other facilities.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said, “It is great blessing for me that Allah Almighty has given me an opportunity to witness the signing of agreement for the extension of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) shrine.” The extension project, he added, would also enhance facilities for the visitors. Earlier, Provincial Auqaf Secretary Aslam Tareen gave a detailed briefing about the project to the CM Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Provincial Auqaf Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Mian Rasheed from Madina Foundation and other relevant officials were also present.

Govt to set up drug rehab centres in big cities: The Punjab government has decided to establish model centres in major cities for rehabilitation of drug-addicts and issued instructions to all divisional commissioners in this regard.

The Punjab chief secretary issued the instructions at a meeting, which was attended by the additional chief secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of relevant departments including Education, Health, Excise, Social Welfare, the director Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and officials concerned. All the divisional commissioners participated via video-link.

The chief secretary directed that a management model be developed to run these centers and all relevant departments including Social Welfare, Education and Health should work together for the purpose. The meeting also reviewed measures to prevent drug use in educational institutions. The chief secretary ordered the officers to continue health profiling of students in educational institutions and devise an action plan with the help of the obtained data.

The chief secretary said that there is need to increase awareness about the harms of drugs, adding that Imams of mosques and elders of the area can play an important role on this count. He also issued instructions to the Excise Department to enhance coordination with the ANF for crackdown on drug mafia.