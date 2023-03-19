Ahsan inaugurates PAEC’s Diagnostic Center

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday inaugurated Diagnostic Center Narowal (DCN), a satellite centre of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for providing medical facilities to cancer patients of the districts and surrounding areas.

Owing to the keen interest and special efforts of the minister, the PC-I of Diagnostic Center Narowal as Phase-II of Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine was approved in 2017 and currently, PAEC is running 19 cancer hospitals in the country, which are catering to medical needs of over 70% of the cancer patients.

Nuclear Medicine and Radiology departments have also been established at DCN to provide diagnostic services to the general public of the area.

The center is equipped with the latest medical equipment including SPECT/CT Gamma Camera, Digital Radiography, Digital Mammography, Ultrasound, Immunoassay Lab and Hot Lab facilities.

The DCN has been designed in such a way that it could also cope with the future needs of Medical Oncology.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister paid tributes to the scientists and engineers of Pakistan Atomic Energy

Commission, who made the defense of the country unconquerable.

“We have witnessed the longest era of peace on the borders owing to scientists of PAEC who are now contributing in other spheres of national life like health, nuclear power and agriculture”, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal further said that PAEC has recently inaugurated two mega nuclear power plants of 2,200 MW generation capacity included K-2 and K-3 in Karachi. The agricultural scientists of PAEC from four centers are providing latest crop varieties to boost agriculture sector of the country.

Chairman PAEC, Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar thanked the minister for his continued support to all projects of the commission in particular and science and technology in general and said PAEC has always prioritized the healthcare segment under corporate social responsibility (CSR) of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.