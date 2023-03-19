Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers meet in Cairo for talks

Türkiye’s foreign minister met with his Egyptian counterpart on Saturday (March 18) for talks in Cairo. Mevlut Cavusoglu is paying one-day official visit to Egypt upon the invitation of Sameh Shoukry. “In the meetings, all aspects of our bilateral relations will be discussed and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. The ministers are expected to hold a news conference after the meeting. After the powerful Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, Shoukry visited the quake-hit Adana and Mersin provinces. His visit to Türkiye was the first by an Egyptian foreign minister in more than a decade. Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been maintained at the level of charges d’affaires on both sides since Egypt’s 2013 military coup which overthrew late President Mohammed Morsi.