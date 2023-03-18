Court cancels Imran Khan’s warrants in Toshakhana case

The Additional District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has cancelled the arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, issued in Toshakhana case, and adjourned the hearing till March 30.

The judge adjourned the hearing till March 30 and told the parties in the case that arguments will take place during the next hearing and also ordered Khan to ensure his presence.

During the hearing, Judge Zafar Iqbal permitted Imran Khan to mark his attendance from the car outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex in the Toshakhana case.

“The situation as it is, the hearing and appearance cannot proceed,” the judge said referring to the clashes between the Islamabad Police and PTI workers outside the Judicial Complex. “All those who have gathered here should disperse after marking attendance. There is no need for shelling or pelting [of stones], the hearing cannot be held today.”

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi told said that “all legal process for the signature has been completed”.