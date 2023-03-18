Bushra shares her stance on Noor Mukadam’s case verdict

Pakistan’s veteran actress Bushra Ansari shared her stance about the court’s decision to uphold the death sentence awarded to Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam murder case. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday upheld Jaffer’s death sentence and turned his life imprisonment into capital punishment. The court issued the verdict which was reserved December 21 of last year on appeals filed against the punishment awarded to the convicts and acquittal of co-accused for the brutal murder of the 27-year-old woman.

The decision for the double death sentence came following Jaffer’s crime for Noor’s rape and murder. He earlier received a 25-year imprisonment sentence with hard labour and a fine of Rs 0.2 million after the rape was proven.

Taking to Instagram, Bushra said: “I hope this happens but it would have been better if he had met the same fate as Noor Mukadam. He should be given an exemplary death,” she expressed.

“Abid Malhi and Shahnnawaz Ameer should die a painful death,” she added. Many people came forward and endorsed Bushra’s stance.

“Yes, a lot needs to change. But it is a first step at least,” wrote a person.

“His parents should also be held accountable as they were also involved,” wrote another. One of the users wrote: “Agreed some examples are needed.”

“When is it? I’m waiting for it to HAPPEN. TO BE HANGED TILL DEATH,” expressed another.

Twenty-seven-year-old Noor was found dead at the residence of the prime suspect, Jaffer, in Islamabad’s upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021.

The dreadful murder sent shockwaves across the country and sparked nationwide outrage and calls for justice for Noor which resulted in the successful trial and ultimate conviction of her murderer.