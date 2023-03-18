Ciara’s Oscars dress tops red carpet trends, sends searches for ‘sheer dress’ soaring by 112%

New research has revealed the most trending red carpet looks of the Academy Awards 2023, with Ciara’s sheer Dundas dress topping the list. The findings, pulled together by Celeb Tattler, looked at recent Google Trends mentioning the Oscars 2023 to reveal the highest-trending red carpet looks.

Ciara stole the show in a sheer gown by Dundas while attending the 2023 Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party. Searches increased by over 5,000 percent, marked as a breakout trend which, according to Google, indicates a ‘tremendous increase’ in searches, which awards Ciara the biggest trending look of the night. Searches for ‘sheer dress’ soared by 112 percent worldwide at the same time as the Oscars ceremony.

Tems’ white gown by Lever Couture went viral, both for its extravagance and elegance, but some viewers were not impressed, as it blocked people’s views sitting behind her. One Twitter user described the look as a ‘stratus cloud’.

Eva Longoria took to the red carpet in a low-plunge white Art Deco Zuhair Murad dress, sending searches soaring by 3,850 percent. Hunter Schafer’s look, consisting of a feather bra top and silk maxi skirt by Ann Demeulemeester, was a hit at the after-party, with searches rising by 3,350 percent. Cara Delevingne’s red Elie Saab gown caught eyes and caused searches to rise by 3,250%. Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from Celeb Tattler said: “The Academy Awards is the biggest award ceremony of the season and when you have that many stars in one room, memorable fashion moments will happen. And there are plenty of eagle-eyed viewers at home to ensure they are never forgotten, for better or worse. The data shows that Ciara caused the biggest increase in searches after stepping onto the red carpet in a sheer Dundas dress, causing searches for sheer dresses to rise by 112 percent”.