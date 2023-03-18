Zara Noor Abbas shows her skill with archery

Zara Noor Abbas, a Pakistani actress, is a triple threat because she is talented, attractive and an archer too.

Being the daughter of actress Asma Abbas and the niece of Bushra Ansari, the 32-year-old has established herself as a spectacular celebrity with a varied and famous career, as well as various abilities. She also comes from a talented family of renowned performers, all of whom are women.

Abbas is a skilled archer in addition to having a shining film and television career. Recently, she gave herself “the ultimate birthday gift” so she could celebrate in her own special way.

According to her Instagram posts, the Ehd-e-Wafa diva has discovered her newest talent and is completely committed to mastering it. Talking about a real-life Lara Croft, the Lamhay actor visited the shooting range at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery.

The Parey Hut Love actress shared a carousel of pictures while gleaming and seems incredibly joyful.

Recently published works by Abbas include Zebaish, Phaans, Badshah Begum and Jhoom.