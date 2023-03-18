Mahira gorges on fries with team at shoot

Pakistan’s most well-known female celebrity is Mahira Khan. She has been well-known since Humsafar, but Neeyat, in which she co-starred with Humayun Saeed, marks her first television acting role. Mahira is the true diva of Pakistan and is well-known all over the world. One can’t resist fries and similar is the case with Mahira. Recently, Mahira is spotted having fries and enjoying herself with her team at the shoot location. Have a look at the video.

Mahira is one of the top stars in Pakistani entertainment. The actress made a reputation for herself with hits like Shehr-e-Zaat, Bol, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, as well as the feature films Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and The Legend of Maula Jatt.