Juggun celebrates son’s sixth birthday

Juggun Kazim is a stunning and talented Pakistani television actress. She has had a lengthy and significant career in showbiz. She is best known for her plays Pani Jesa Piyar and Man-o-Salwa. She is also widely known for her hosting. Her most recent drama, Agar, is very popular with her followers. Also, she owns the organic skin care line Nur by Juggun Kazim. Juggun Kazim recently celebrated her lovely son Hassan’s sixth birthday with a Pokémon-themed party. Hassan celebrated his birthday with a stunning Pokémon-themed party that had a jumping castle, a train, slides, popcorn, and other games and activities. Many visitors turned up for Hassan’s birthday. For her son’s birthday, Juggun Kazim posed with her lovely family.