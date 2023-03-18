Allana to face Ghazi in finals of Pakistan national bridge trials

KARACHI: In order to select a national bridge team for participation in the 22nd Bridge Federation of Middle East Championship, due to be held in May 2023, the Pakistan Bridge Federation is conducted trials over the past four days at the Karachi Gymkhana Club. These open bridge trials concluded after round robin matches where every aspiring team played every other team twice. A total of 16 board matches were contested each time and noticeable was an enervating and fatiguing battle for ultimate success. And the teams emerging as the finalists are Allana and Ghazi. As for Allana comprising AR Allana, Javed Miran, Jahangir Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed Khan, Tahir Masood and Anwar Kazilbash, the going has been glossy and they stood out as the formidable front runners with a points tally of 179.8. Regarding the team coming second there was an unyielding fight for survival between Ghazi, Puris and Kamran. In the end, Ghazi consisting of Tehseen Gheewala, Imran Abedi, Hassan Askari, Mohsin Chandna, Rashidul Ghazi and Farrukh Liaqat emerged as the second intimidating team with 162.25points.