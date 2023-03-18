Dar sees bright future for Pakistan despite multiple challenges

Leader of the House in the Senate and Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday said Pakistan may be confronted by different challenges at the moment, but nothing could stop the country from progress and development.

Concluding remarks at a special commemorative session summoned to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan, he said, “Despite the current challenges, I can see a bright future for Pakistan ahead of us. This is my belief and faith that Allah Almighty will protect Pakistan as it was created in the name of Kalma (Laa ilaaha illal Lahoo Muhammadur Rasool Ullah (s.a.w).”

He said the Upper House from the last three days had witnessed great vibrancy celebrating the flourishing democratic system and traditions in Pakistan.

He said, “During the proceeding, we witness peace, soberness, discipline, decency and tolerance.”

The finance minister said that during the three proceedings of the special session, the Upper House had also witnessed mutual respect and kindness.

“These are the founding pillars of the decent parliamentary democratic system, I wished and sincerely pray that this culture we all witnessed in three days of celebration on the august floor of this house continues to prevail for all the times to come.”

Ishaq Dar also appreciated Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for holding such a mega event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Senate of Pakistan.

He said that under the leadership of Senate Chairman, the Upper House had become more dynamic, vibrant and progressive in line with the international parliamentary standards. The minister said that administrative and policy measures taken by the Chairman of the Senate have strengthened federation, Parliament, democracy and governance.