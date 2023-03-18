PML-N constitutes Punjab, KP parliamentary boards: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif and its President Shehbaz Sharif had constituted parliamentary boards for the upcoming provincial assemblies’ elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She, in a tweet, said the boards were formed to award party tickets to suitable candidates for contesting Punjab and KP general elections.

The minister also shared notifications on her Twitter handle in this regard. Earlier, in an interview with BBC News, she said police have shown immense restraint to comply with the court orders to arrest Imran Khan in corruption cases. He (Imran) on the other hand was not only defying court orders but also inciting his party workers to create anarchy, she added. Police had no weapons and were hit with petrol bombs, sticks and stones, Marriyum Aurangzeb said adding that due to these criminal acts of PTI goons, 65 police personnel including DIG Operations, were injured and hospitalized. “Imran Khan is using party workers, women and children as human shields to avoid arrest and stoke unrest in the streets of Lahore,” she maintained.

She said the recent audio leak was proof that Imran Khan ordered his workers and senior party officials to procure petrol to use it as a weapon against the police contingent. Imran Khan, she said, was repeatedly given time by the courts but he did not appear and was, “trying to influence the courts by his illegal action”.

“Imagine what would happen if a leader of a mainstream political party in Britain defies courts, and incites his party workers for violence while hiding himself at home,” she questioned.