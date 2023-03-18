CJP hints at forming judicial commission in Arshad Sharif murder case

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Friday hinted at the formation of a judicial commission in case no progress is made by the joint investigation team (JIT) probing senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder.

While hearing the suo motu case, the chief justice said that if the bench found there is no progress in the JIT’s probe, then they could form a judicial commission wherein everyone would be summoned to record their statements. He added that a request to take up this matter had been made by the slain journalist’s mother as well as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Chief Justice Bandial further said that there should be clarity in the matter, adding that there are allegations against those who protected Arshad and supported him financially from abroad. He furthered that there is polarisation in society and transparency is needed in order to bring peace and harmony.

Earlier, Arshad’s mother’s counsel Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui appeared before the five-judge larger bench and objected to the supervision of the JIT investigation by the court. However, the CJP justified the suo motu proceedings by saying that the JIT had only received funding after court intervention. Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi also did not endorse Siddiqui’s objection, saying that according to the law, the Supreme Court could supervise the investigation. He added that the apex court is neither implicating nor protecting anyone.

Additional Attorney General Ch Amir Rehman stated that there has been no response from UAE authorities and that they are awaiting a response on Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) from Kenyan authorities.