Bahria varsity holds 25th convocation

Bahria University (Islamabad Campus) held its 25th Convocation Ceremony at Islamabad. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest and awarded Medals and Merit Certificates to the students achieving outstanding performance in academics.

During the ceremony, 175 Under and Post Graduate students were awarded degrees including award of 14 Gold and 14 Silver medals for students scoring positions in respective academic disciplines.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the students and their parents in successful achievement of academic milestone. He urged the graduates to contribute to society and emphasized the importance of possessing strong character and a positive outlook on life. Naval Chief underscored the importance of sacrificing personal gain for the sake of national interests. The Chief Guest also praised Bahria University for providing a multidimensional education that is reflected in the strength, diversity and quality of its graduates. He acknowledged the university initiatives to promote the culture of research & development.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq (Retd) presented the yearly performance of Bahria University. He dilated on current learning model at Bahria University that provide students with a transformative experience that aid them in acquiring knowledge, skills and tools for professional, intellectual and personal development.

The ceremony was attended by naval officers, notable civilian community, Bahria University officials and parents of graduating students.