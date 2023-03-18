Citizens to get relief with timely decisions on applications: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had issued orders to hold two weekly sessions of the Change Investigation Board for convenience of the citizens and action on their applications without delay. The sessions of the Change of Investigation Board are being held regularly. According to the details, the session of the change of investigation board is being held as per routine on Wednesday and Thursday and the board consisting of three SP’s headed by DIG Ali Javed Anwar Malik is taking timely decisions on the change of investigation applications. In these sessions, more than 100 pending applications have been disposed of during the last 20 days and now no application for change of investigation is pending.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar instructed the Additional IG Investigation Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry to monitor the work of the Change of Investigation Board himself and said that decisions should not be delayed on all the Change of investigation applications submitted by the citizens. On the instructions of the IG Punjab, the seating capacity of the citizens in the waiting room of the Investigation Office Punjab has also been increased and all possible relief will be provided to the citizens by completing the investigation stages with timely decisions on the applications. IG Punjab said that effective follow-up of investigation of serious crime cases should be ensured and habitual and professional criminals should be punished.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Welfare Branch of Punjab Police is continuing to take priority measures to provide educational scholarships and medical facilities to police employees as well as their families, especially children. In this regard, Aid cheques have been issued for providing modern hearing gadgets to hearing impaired children. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riyaz Nazir Gara has issued cheques of Rs.10 lakh in the first phase for providing modern hearing gadgets to the children of police employees, with which they will purchase the best quality hearing aids and provide them to the children.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that measures are being taken in collaboration with Sundus Foundation to provide blood donations and modern medical facilities to the children of police officers suffering from thalassemia. Similarly, supporting the medical expenses of these children, monthly stipend is also being given to the employees to reduce their financial difficulties. Dr. Usman Anwar said that steps are being taken in collaboration with other public and private institutions including the Children’s Hospital to provide various facilities to the employees whose children are suffering from various mental or physical disorders so that there is no hindrance in their welfare. IG Punjab said that the purpose of all these measures is to provide facilities to the police employees so that they can perform their duty of protecting the life and property of the public with peace of mind and full attention. The best welfare of the service employees is among the top priorities of the Punjab Police and all possible measures will be continued in this regard with the effective use of available resources.