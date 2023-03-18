Punjab CM orders measures to combat dengue, corona

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered all necessary measures for combating dengue and coronavirus.

While chairing a meeting at his office here on Friday, he said a comprehensive plan should be implemented to combat dengue, and timely actions be taken while following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The chief minister instructed that spray pumps and other equipment should be kept functional and special attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance. He asserted that authentic data should be uploaded to the Punjab Information Technology Board’s dashboard. The CBC test for dengue diagnosis will be available for Rs 95 and secretaries would be assigned to different areas to monitor the dengue control activities there.

The CM said that the situation of coronavirus in Punjab was normal, but people should take precautions to stay safe from it. Citizens who have received the second dose would be given the booster dose. He ordered for formation of a cabinet sub-committee.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, the chief secretary, Additional IG (Special Branch), secretaries of health, environment, local government, school education, Auqaf departments, commissioner Lahore, DG health services Punjab, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Healthcare Commission and others attended the meeting, while Dr Waseem Akram and Dr Tanveer Salam participated through video-link.

CM visits Kot Lakhpat jail to inspect arrangements: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made an unannounced visit to Central Jail Kot Lakhpat on Friday to inspect facilities and listen to grievances of inmates.

During his two-hour long visit, he looked into several issues, such as three female prisoners sharing one cot and prisoners still being held despite completion of their sentences or having their appeals delayed for up to 10 years.

The CM inspected the barracks, kitchen, hospital, technical training centre, and daycare center for women prisoners.

He instructed the jail administration to provide each prisoner a separate cot, and release those female prisoner on parole whose fathers had passed away. Additionally, he ordered that patients suffering from kidney and liver diseases be treated at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute and the jail administration should appoint a focal person to coordinate for their treatment, he added.

He also directed the jail administration to provide care for the children of women prisoners. He expressed his belief that prisoners should receive necessary facilities as human beings. He promised that the government would take steps to release prisoners who had completed their sentences, and the judiciary would be approached to expedite the release of prisoners who had completed their sentences, he added.

The CM also called upon the deputy commissioner to regularly visit the jail and solve prisoners’ problems.