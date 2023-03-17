LHC hears Zaman Park case, adjourns hearing till 3pm

LAHORE: On Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) resumed hearing a case in which the PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s home in Zaman Park was the target of a police operation.

The police operation was given an extension by the court yesterday, preventing PTI from holding its public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday.

The Lahore High Court, it may be recalled, was approached by the PTI on Wednesda with request to bring a halt to the operation, which had begun on Tuesday, by Punjab Police and Rangers at Zaman Park. The LHC had ordered the law enforcers to stop the operation at Zaman Park.

During the course of proceedings today, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry apprised the court that he met with the Chief Secretary to comply with the order of the LHC, adding that peace was restored in the area (of Zaman Park) due to court orders.

On this occasion, Fawad Chaudhry told the court that PTI had planned to hold its election-related public gathering on Monday, instead of Sunday, and requested the LHC not to accept application of Additional Home Secretary. He also requested the court to allow Imran Khan to come to the court safely as petitions seeking protective bail for him had already been filed.

The PTI leader told the court that his party had agreed with the Chief Secretary to get prior permission 5 days before its public gathering.

He said Punjab police nominated some 500 people in one FIR, and some 2,500 people in another FIR, apparently with plans to put behind bar the entire city. He said those responsible for disturbance should be identified and taken to task.

Fawad Chaudhry said there had been no such precedent in the past that to to serve court notice, an entire squad from Police and Rangers was sent.

Speaking on this occasion, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that after receiving search warrant, the police should be allowed to take action, requesting court to instruct (PTI) committee to comply with the prescribed law. He asked court to guide if after receiving arrest warrant, an SSP or police officer would be allowed to approach the address mentioned in the warrant, or not?

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, on this occasion, remarked that the matter should be brought before the bench, as per precedents set in the civilized word, and that containers were meant to be used for exports and not for blocking roads.

IG Pujab apprised the court that his department had an entire mechanism to identify those involved in the disturbance with the help of cameras and geo-fencing etc.

After hearing from both sides, the LHC issued notice to additional chief secretary home Punjab, and adjourned the hearing till 3pm.