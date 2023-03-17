Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, March 17, 2023


Gulsim mirrors glamour in fresh snap

News Desk

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali needs no introduction whatsoever, as her contribution to the entertainment industry is so vast. The “Dirili?: Erturul” star is an avid social media user, who continued to inspire millions of her fans with her uber-cool snaps. She had once again shared a dazzling snap in which she is seen donning a blackish jacket, layered up with a top of the same colour. Fans began to pour their feedback in the comments section by penning applauding comments and a variety of emoticons, soon after the diva uploaded the photo on her Instagram. Due to her connection with her fans, Gulsim Ali is inch closer to amassing 2 million followers on her Instagram account.

