Zhalay leaves social media in splits

The funny reel video of actor Zhalay Sarhadi has left social users in splits. The ‘Pinjra’ actor treated her Insta fam with yet another hilarious reel in the late hours of Wednesday as she mimicked a humorous script, showing off her naivety.

“Waqt ka kaisay pata laga, (How they got to know about the time),” Sarhadi wrote in the caption of the post on the photo and video sharing application.

She further clarified in the caption that it is just a joke and no scientific references are welcomed.

The viral clip was played by thousands of her followers on the gram and received numerous likes and comments for the celebrity within a few hours. It should be noted here that Zhalay Sarhadi is quite consistent with the entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sarhadi is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s hit serial ‘Pinjra’ alongside A-list actors Hadiqa Kiani, Omair Rana, Sunita Marshall, Furqan Qureshi and Jinaan Hussain among others.

‘Pinjra’ – written by late playwright Asma Nabeel and directed by Najaf Bilgrami – airs prime time every Thursday only on ARY Digital.