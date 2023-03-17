Daughter of renowned legendary actor claims Shahid Kapoor her husband

The magic of Bollywood’s ‘Chocolate Boy’ actor Shahid Kapoor was running rampant at the beginning of his career and even the daughter of an Indian legendary actor could not save herself from being captivated by him.

Vastavikta Pandit, daughter of legendary Indian actor Rajkumar, first met Shahid Kapoor at a dance school before his film career, where she fell in love with the actor.

After not getting a positive response from Shahid Kapoor, Vastavikta started following Shahid Kapoor everywhere, film sets, outdoor shoots, even she took a house next to Shahid Kapoor’s house and started living there. Told the local residents that she is Shahid Kapoor’s wife. Fed up with star kid’s behaviour, actor Shahid Kapoor was forced to file a police complaint against her.

Actor Rajkumar’s daughter Vastavikta Pandit has also tried her luck in the film industry, she entered the film industry in 1996 but her first film turned out to be a huge flop and her career did not proceed.