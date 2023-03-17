Salman Khan gets another life threat

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi issued a fresh threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan for killing two blackbucks in 1998.

A video of Lawrence Bishnoi, one of the main accused in the Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, made rounds in which he said that Salman Khan hurt the Bishnoi community’s sentiments by killing the animal, sacred to them.

The gangster said Salman Khan’s ego will be smashed if he does not apologize to the community.

“Salman has harmed our society,” he said. “If he does not apologise by coming to Bikaner’s Nokha Dham, then his ego

will be smashed.”

Police were unable to answer any questions about how the video emerged. The jail authorities stated there were mobile-phone jammers in the cell, where the gangster was lodged but had no connectivity.

Moreover, he was an inmate of the Jaipur Central Jail for six days around a year ago. Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said no one met nor interviewed Lawrence Bishnoi during his time there.

The prison officials said the gangster came to jail with his hair cut short and a clean shave. In the interview, Lawrence Bishnoi has long hair and a beard.