Ajoka’s play ‘Uddan Haaray’ ready to premiere at National History Museum tomorrow

Ajoka Theatre’s new play “Uddan Haaray” is set to premiere at the National History Museum on Saturday 18 March. The play has been written and directed by Shahid Nadeem and was developed from personal testimonies collected and archived by The Citizens Archive of Pakistan. The play will be premiered at the National History Museum’s open-air arena in Greater Iqbal Park, on the site where Pakistan Resolution was passed. The play revisits the wounds and traumas of the events from 75 years ago and promotes the ideals of peace and humanism. The play reveals the untold stories of partition which took place in a princely state of East Punjab and led to the infamous massacre. The story of young Akhlaq and his friend Haleema is interwoven with the enduring love of two pigeons, Raja and Rani.