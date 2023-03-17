Women’s team finalised after national bridge trials

KARACHI: Team Fatima, comprising Fatima Raza (captain), Qudsia Dosa, Rubina Hai, Merang Byramji and Duriya Vasi, won the national bridge trials, winning seven of the nine matches and finished with a tally of 342 IMPS here the other day. While their opponents Team Samira had 248 IMPs. Team Fatima have earned the right to represent Pakistan at the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East Championship to be held at Lahore in Pakistan from May 5 to 13. They outclassed their rivals — Team Samira consisting of Samira Fancy, Rehana Saigol, Rani Mahmood, Shahnaz Bamboat, Neelofar Aslam and Najma Abid — in 9 round knockout matches. The Pakistan Open team trials were simultaneously held at the Karachi Gymkhana Club in Karachi for men’s team selection. Seven teams after a grueling battle in matches played on double round robin basis, playing 32 boards against each team after 10 rounds, reached the following positions: Puris (134.15), Allana (127.5), Kamran (110.92), Ghazi (106.29) are in strong contention to be amongst two who will be playing 96 boards final on March 18 and 19. KAGAZ (103.92), Islamabad Aces (74.81), Karachi FBR (62.41) appear to be out of contention. Wajahat Suri directed the tournament while Ihsan Qadir was the chief tournament director.