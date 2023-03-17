Diamond Paints fourth team to qualify for semifinals

LAHORE: Diamond Paints emerged as winners of the penalty shootouts — contested among three teams — that helped them become the fourth team to qualify for the semifinals of the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 at Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Thursday. The penalty shootouts were played among three teams including Diamond Paints, FG Polo and DS Polo. From Diamond Paints, Chulo Corti managed to convert three penalties out of four to help his side emerge triumphant. From FG Polo, Ramiro Zavaleta slammed in only one out of four penalties while from DS Polo, Javier Gurrero failed to convert a single one. With the qualification of Diamond Paints in the semifinals as the fourth team, now the lineup for the semifinals has been completed. In the semifinals to be played on Friday (today), BN Polo will take on Diamond Paints and Master Paints/Newage will compete against Master Paints. Both the semifinals will be telecast live on Polo Line TV. Meanwhile, DS Polo and FG Polo have qualified for the subsidiary final.