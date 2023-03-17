Country’s first ever digital census helpful in planning, development

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has been conducting 7th Population and Housing Census digitally for the first time in the history of the country with the purpose of collecting information that will inform planning and development. The process includes option for self-enumeration, which was made available from February 20, 2023 till March 10, 2023, and field operations of house listing and enumeration commenced from 1st March, 2023 and will continue till 4th April, 2023. Conducting the census digitally ensures transparency, data driven procedures, real time monitoring of progress through geotagging using GIS systems, and wider acceptability of census results.

It is pertinent to mention that structures have been listed across the country from 1st March to 10th March, 2023. During the listing phase all the residential and economic units has been geo tagged along-with classification of economic activities as per international standard.

The self-enumeration portal was very well received by people who have enumerated themselves using the portal launched and this method was optional. The verification of data is being confirmed during enumeration phase using the UTN. Technical support is being provided by NADRA.

Currently, the final phase of the census i.e. enumeration is ongoing starting from 12th March 2023 and will continue till 4th April, 2023. In this phase the data about household members and their demographic characteristics, various Socio-Economic Indicators as well as Housing characteristics are being collected. The overall progress and speed of the census process is very encouraging and satisfactory.

NIC/legal identity numbers of Pakistanis will also be captured in the census. However, it is important to note that all the people will be counted even if they are unable to provide NIC/legal identity at the time of census. It is clarified that for the Children, NIC/legal identity number will be captured as per their Form B if available.

PBS technical team are analyzing and assessing the data and trends on day to day basis to ensure quality of the data and progress in identified 291 blocks all over the Pakistan . Physical verification and digital monitoring is being used for quality assurance. The trends are being analyzed using data of recent demographic survey and demographic techniques as well as data of last census. The quality of data is being ensured through post enumeration survey by using Computer Assisted Telephonic Interview (CATI).

PBS has established 495 Census Support Centers (CSC) at Census District level and 495 Census Support Centers (CSC) at tehsil level where over 1095 IT experts of NADRA and PBS team are available 24/7 for technical assistance and facilitation of field staff.

The control room has been established at CSC level which facilitates census field staff during field operation and for this purpose NADRA technical teams are available to redress all the IT related issues.

A call center is working 24/7 to redress the all through toll free number is 0800-57574 for facilitation, assistance and suggestions.

In order to redress the concerns of the stakeholder to ensure transparency, various measures have already been taken. The access of real time monitoring dashboard has been provided to All the Chief Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners/ACs and other government functionaries to monitor the progress of the census. In order to redress the issue of people displaced due to Flood, an additional option enabled in Migration question to identify the people who migrated out of their district due to Flood 2022.

The census softwares and application have been developed and tested multiple time ensure quality of data. These applications have been testing in pilot census and mini pilot conduced by PBS.

Certain quarters are spreading false and misinformation. Only information shared on Pakistan Bureau of Statistics website and official social media should be believed and considered. All efforts are being made to address concerns and minor technical issues arising.

Utmost efforts have been made by tireless efforts of PBS and NADRA technical team to develop census application up to the best standard.

The citizens of Pakistan being the most important stakeholders and beneficiary of the census are urged to ensure their full participation and cooperation for enumerating themselves during census field operation. Participation in the census is not only our moral, legal obligation but also an opportunity to the government to develop evidence based policy planning for ensuring our rights and better service delivery at our doorstep.