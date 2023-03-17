PM says won’t let Imran Khan ruin the country: Tough decisions leading to inflation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that the “tough decisions” taken by his PDM government is leading to “inflation and tough conditions” for the common man but is hopeful that there is “light at the end of the tunnel”.

The premier assured the masses of good times ahead in his address during the special Senate session being held in Islamabad on Thursday to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Upper House of Parliament.

The PM told the Senate that when the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government took over the economy was facing very difficult challenges. He reminded that the last government had signed an agreement with the IMF but did not adhere to its conditions.

“We took over through a constitutional instrument and this coalition government faced a very difficult challenge and we had two choices,” said the PM. He added the first option was that the current government could follow the path taken by the Imran Khan-led government. “The other path was to show highest level of responsibility, highest level of maturity and highest level of statesmanship,” said the PM. He added that the current government through a consultative process adopted a path which would protect Pakistan. “We had to take some bold decisions. And the process certainly led to inflation and tough conditions for the common man in Pakistan but we did not shy away from taking those decisions,” said the PM. He added that the coalition government “saved the state and sacrificed their politics”.

“I have to say that we are going through a difficult period but there is light at the end of the tunnel, provided you are sincere to the cause,” said the PM. He added that Ishaq Dar was working tirelessly to overturn the economy. Shehbaz said he will allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s attempts to “ruin the country”. “A leader is poised to ruin the country which cannot be allowed. We will not allow it,” the prime minister said.

He claimed that, to avoid any unrest, the government had shown restraint in attempts to arrest the PTI chairman. However, he added that it is not possible to compromise the well-being of the country and its citizens. “It is not possible to put the interest of the state and its 220 million people at stake,” he warned.

He said that, to satisfy his ego, ex-prime minister Imran Khan had refused to sit with his opposition even during the challenging circumstances of COVID-19 and confrontation with India, and even ridiculed his idea of a ‘Charter of Economy’.

He accused the PTI chief of acting in total defiance of the national institutions, including the judiciary, and promoting the politics of agitation. The prime minister said that, during the time of the PTI government, opposition leaders were implicated in false cases, but they neither uttered a word against the institutions nor violated the laws.

He claimed that Imran Khan had launched a defamatory campaign against the incumbent government and labeled it as an “imported government” but later backed out of his claims of any US role in the removal of his government. He urged the national political leadership to forge unity for addressing the pervading challenges of economic instability and poverty, without letting the situation deteriorate further. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Foreign Ministry to remain fully engaged with the US Government and Pakistan’s Mission in Washington, for Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s well-being and for her early release. The matter was discussed as Dr Aafia’s sister Dr Fowzia Siddiqui called on the prime minister. Dr. Fowzia thanked the prime minister for receiving her. She appreciated the measures the government was undertaking for Dr. Aafia’s well-being and requested the Government of Pakistan to redouble its efforts for the early release of Dr. Aafia.