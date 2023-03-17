Dr Yasmin locks herself in car to evade arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid claimed on Thursday that her car had been surrounded by the police for her arrest. “Police have surrounded me for arrest,” she claimed. According to a private news channel, the former Punjab health minister’s car was surrounded by the law enforcement agency near the Shadman Park underpass in Lahore. The PTI leader reportedly locked herself in the car to evade the possible arrest. The PTI leader further claimed that the police had asked her to come out the car and go with them. She added that the ladies police also asked her to come with them, however, the ex-provincial minister refused. According to Dr Yasmin, she told the police that a first information report (FIR) was registered against her in the Ali Bilal case, but she is on bail. Later, the PTI leader said that the police let her go.