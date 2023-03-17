Imran booked for ‘Zaman Park chaos’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was booked on Thursday in a case pertaining to the violence that ensued after police attempted to arrest the former premier while battling scores of PTI supporters. On Wednesday morning, Islamabad Police, backed by Punjab Police and Rangers had resumed efforts – which began on Tuesday – to arrest the ex-premier in connection with the Toshkhana case. Imran has skipped indictment several times, which led to the judge issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant for him. However, they were met with strong resistance from PTI workers, who threw stones at them. The police responded with volleys of tear gas. After an hours-long back and forth – described by international media as “pitched battles” – the personnel pulled back to Mall Road, from where they cleared out.

In the fresh first information report (FIR) registered at the Race Course police station, the former prime minister has been booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) which also carried the legal provisions pertaining to rioting among other charges. The FIR states that “grave crimes” were committed by PTI leaders and hundreds of workers at the behest of Imran, whereby the party chairman alongside his associates has also been charged with criminal conspiracy.