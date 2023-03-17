No relief in Toshakhana case

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plea seeking suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants issued in the Toshakhana case. The verdict, earlier reserved by Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, stated that the warrants could not be suspended on the basis of an undertaking. During the proceedings of the case, Judge Iqbal had said he would halt attempts by the Islamabad police to arrest Imran if the PTI chairman surrendered before the court. The remarks came during the hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reference that sought criminal proceedings against the former premier for hiding details of Toshakhana gifts.

The judge had re-issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran earlier this week and directed the capital city police to bring him to court by March 18. However, skirmishes broke out between the Islamabad police and PTI supporters when the police reached Imran’s residence in Zaman Park. The two sides battled for two days, with other law enforcement agencies joining the Islamabad police. Calm only returned after judicial intervention.