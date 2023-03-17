Two children martyred during South Waziristan operation against terrorists: ISPR

Two children embraced martyrdom and two soldiers were injured during a gun battle between terrorists and security forces in South Waziristan tribal district’s Zinghara area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday. During the operation, according to the military’s media wing, the forces also gunned down eight terrorists following a tip-off in the area. A face-off between troops and terrorists included an intense gun battle and mortar fire between security forces and terrorists, the ISPR said. Pakistan is, yet again, being confronted by a spate of terror attacks across its rural and urban centres. The country’s security forces, law enforcement personnel and innocent civilians are being targeted by terrorists. While the attacks continue, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership resolved to take down the perpetrators to stop them from challenging the state’s writ by conducting intelligence-based operations (IBO) to sanitise areas infiltrated by militants.