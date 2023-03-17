Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation inaugurated at PMAS-AAUR

To facilitate business graduates and entrepreneurs with brilliant business ideas, the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation established at University Institute of Management Sciences (UIMS) of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

This center was inaugurated by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman. This center has the capacity to support 30 entrepreneurs with exciting business ideas and they will be trained to establish new businesses. Highly skilled and experienced team of internationally qualified faculty members will be available to provide supervision and guidance to the aspiring entrepreneurs.

While addressing, Prof. Dr. Zaman appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr. Yaser Hafeez, Director UIMS, and the whole team for their tiring efforts in establishment of this center. He highlighted the need of the academia industry partnership and emphasized that these kinds of centers and applied research work in collaboration with the industry partners is the key to success in today’s world. He also added that these kinds of centers need time to promote new businesses. These centers can attract young graduates to transform their business ideas into successful business.