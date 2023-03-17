Ahsan directs HEC performance management system framework

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday directed Higher Education Commission (HEC) to establish a comprehensive framework for a state-of-the-art performance management system in the public sector varsities aimed at imparting quality education with improved faculty. He made these directions while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the framework for institutional performance and audit of public sector universities. The meeting was attended by the officials of HEC, Member Science & Technology, Planning Commission and other stakeholders. The minister directed HEC to ensure quality standards in the higher education sector in light of the seven pillars and associated Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for standardization. The pillars include quality and impact of research & innovation, university-industry linkages, technology enablement, corporate governance; community service and graduate quality & employability. Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, the minister reviewed the progress of IT training and certification programs executed by the HEC.