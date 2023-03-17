Naqvi for benefitting from Vietnam’s experience in tourism

Vietnam Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Nguyen Tien Phong on Thursday met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, CM Mohsin Naqvi noted the vast opportunities were available for increasing bilateral trade in several sectors, including textiles, information technology, health, tourism, and education. He also emphasized the importance of a greater exchange of delegations to enhance bilateral relations and stressed the need for urgent measures to benefit from each other’s experiences. The CM further remarked that Punjab could benefit from Vietnam’s experience in the field of tourism, as it had strengthened its economy in just a few years.

Nguyen Tien Pong expressed his desire to further promote economic ties between the two countries, citing a lot of potential for increasing bilateral trade and economic relations. He also assured that a favorable environment will be provided for the sale of Pakistani goods in Vietnam.

Minister stresses modern technology use in health sector: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram has said that the use of modern technology in the health sector is need of the hour, and online treatment facility is being introduced in the provincial capital.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of modern virtual hospital technology at the annual conference of The Health Bank (THB) Global at the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, here on Thursday. He said THB Global had improved health sector in the country and the development projects announced in the sector were commendable.

The Punjab health minister said that among the development projects announced by the THB Global for the country and the region was a modern virtual hospital that would provide its patients with personalised care both at home and online.

Zarmina Jafar, chief executive of THB Global, said in her address that after Singapore, Dubai, Karachi, Kuwait City, now the THB Global’s offices at Lahore was dedicated to helping people at their homes. She said that people did not have enough time to come to hospital again and again, and our virtual hospital would provide them with all kinds of online treatment facilities and our doctors would also go to their homes for check-up.

Chief Med Tech Innovation Officer Dr Sohail Chughtai said in his address that the way forward for the treatment of diseases was found and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) had been signed with various institutions including Saleem Memorial Hospital and Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore. Enterprises Karachi Hospital, Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians, Health Science Academy, Academy of Family Physicians Pakistan and other institutions. Professer Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Professor Dr. Soumya Iqtidar, Professor Dr. Farhan Isa Abdullah and others informed conference participants about online treatment in their speeches.

Kalma Chowk underpass to be opened on March 23:Caretaker Minister for Communications & Works and Excise Punjab Bilal Afzal on Thursday said that on Pakistan Day (March 23), the Punjab government would fully open the under-construction Kalma Chowk underpass for traffic.

He was presiding over a review meeting of the under-construction CBD Punjab Boulevard and Underpass project on Thursday at the site. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lahore Central Business District (CBD) Authority Imran Amin and Chief Engineer Riaz Hussain briefed the provincial minister on the progress of the development work.

Bilal Afzal said that there must be no compromise on global safety standards in this project. He said that it was a positive aspect that no accident occurred in such a big construction project so far.

The minister said, “In view of public difficulties, as soon as a part of project is completed, it is opened for traffic.” Later, Bilal Afzal inspected the construction work on the spot and directed the officers that all the concerned departments should work together day and night to complete the project on time. He urged the officials of Nespak to provide all possible cooperation in achieving the set goals and remove the obstacles in this regard.

Earlier, the provincial minister was told in a briefing that the excavation of Ali Zeb Road underpass would be completed on 19th March and the carpeting of the road would start on March 20.

The CEO assured the Minister that every possible effort would be made to complete the work by March 23.