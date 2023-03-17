NDMA’s first SimEx on floods & rain emergencies concludes

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) conducted the First Simulation Exercise (SimEx) for floods and rain emergencies with support of Ministry of Climate Change, UNICEF and Welt Hunger Hilfe (WHH) that concluded concluded here on Thursday. The SimEx was held from March 14 to 16 which was part of the NDMA’s efforts for a proactive approach to deal with disasters and emergencies, a news release said. Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, Chairman NDMA Lt. General Inam Haider Malik and UNRC/HC, Julien Harneis attended the closing session of SimEx and distributed certificates among the participants. Sherry Rehman appreciated the level of participation during the Simulation Exercise and lauded the efforts of NDMA for organizing the event. She underscored the need for preliminary preparedness at community level after devastating Floods 2022.