Gutsy Medvedev overcomes injury and Zverev to reach Indian Wells quarters

INDIAN WELLS: Daniil Medvedev shook off a mid-match ankle injury to reach the Indian Wells quarter-finals with a gutsy 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-5 victory over Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Tuesday, extending his winning streak to 17 matches. It was an impressive effort from the fifth-seeded Russian whose tournament appeared over when he crashed to the court in the second set with what initially appeared to be a serious ankle injury. While Medvedev was able to continue and advance to the Indian Wells last eight for the first time, he said that he now expected to feel considerable pain and would likely have a scan on the ankle to assess the damage. Down a set and on serve at 3-2 in the second, Medvedev turned over his ankle attempting to make a return and winced in pain as the trainers, Zverev and the tournament supervisor all rushed to his side as he clutched his right leg. Once back in his chair, Medvedev had the ankle heavily taped and then returned to the court hobbling, but determinedly forcing the second set to another tiebreak. This time, the 27-year-old Russian prevailed 7-5 to send the contest to a third set.

Medvedev carried his build up of momentum into the third set, snatching the early break to go up 2-1. With Medvedev serving for the match at 5-4, 12th seed Zverev secured his second break in 17 chances to extend the contest. But the German handed Medvedev the advantage right back by double-faulting to gift his opponent another break and a 6-5 lead. Medvedev did not waste a second opportunity to close out the three-hour, 15-minute contest, taking the game to love when Zverev sent his return wide. Medvedev said he planned to tape the ankle and take a painkiller to be good to go when he faces Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his quarter-final on Wednesday. Fokina beat Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-3 6-4 on Tuesday.

Fritz digs deep: Defending champion Taylor Fritz dug deep into his arsenal to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-4 6-3 to reach the quarters. Leading 2-0 in the second set, the American closed out a marathon game when he hit a reserve serve – a shot that appears to be going down the tee but is instead directed toward the right-handed opponent’s backhand. The trick shot did just enough to throw the hard-hitting Fucsovics off, as the point and the game ended when the Hungarian sent a forehand out wide. Fritz next faces either Italy’s Jannik Sinner or Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka. Elsewhere, 10th-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie upset sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2 6-4 and American Frances Tiafoe was a 6-4 6-4 winner over Chilean Alejandro Tabilo.