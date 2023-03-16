How the Nawab of Pataudi proposed Sharmila Tagore in Paris

Bollywood veteran Sharmila Tagore recalled the dreamy proposal from her husband, Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in Paris. During a promotional outing for her comeback film ‘Gulmohar’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Tagore candidly spoke about her relationship with her late husband, Khan, who had proposed to her in Paris, before the two got married in December 1968.

She reminisced about the time when the Nawab of Pataudi went on one knee to propose to her. “We were in Paris and it was Bastille Day when the entire city is on the roads to celebrate their independence,” Tagore remembered.

“There, he went down on his knees, just like it happens in the movies and asked me, ‘Will you marry me?’ I was like, ‘Kya bol rahe ho? Sunaai nahi de raha (What are you saying, I can’t hear you). There was so much noise,” she explained. “Then he said it loudly and I said, ‘Yes yes I will’.”

The veteran also mentioned that she was a fan of another Indian cricketer named Motganhalli Laxminarsu Jaisimha and somehow met Khan instead. It is pertinent to mention here that Bollywood diva Sharmila Tagore and former skipper of Indian cricket team Mansoor Ali Khan share three children from their marriage of over four decades, including actors Saif and Soha Ali Khan and jewellery designer, Saba Ali Khan. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tagore returned to the screens with ‘Gulmohar’ after a decade-long break. The web film premiered on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 3.