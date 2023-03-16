It is a very good time for actors of all ages: Ratna

Versatile actress Ratna Pathak Shah, also wife of talented actor Naseeruddin Shah, talks about the changing dynamics of the film industry.

For Ratna, time has changed for good in the film industry. It has become fruitful for actors of all ages and genders.

In a latest interview, she stated: “It is certainly becoming easier for women of my age to get work. I don’t believe in the kind of work that is designed around an actor. I don’t find that very interesting, frankly, because when you focus on the actor rather than the story, then you get limited by the personality of the actor. I won’t get the chance to challenge myself. It is a very good time for actors of all ages and genders, not just the binary to work.”

“Suddenly, the world is becoming interested in how you live your life. I love that shuffling. Will we continue that way? We will see. God knows. I have hope too. But we have moved ahead in that direction and there is no going back. Ab dobara woh saddi hui formula wali filmein nahi suna payenge. Shukr hai.”

Ratna Pathak Shah is vital name of the film industry. She has been part of several famous movies like; Khoobsurat, Golmaal 3, Kapoor and Sons, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane na and many more, reports Pinkvilla.