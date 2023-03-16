John Legend reveals the meaning behind Esti’s name

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Chrissy wrote on Instagram Aug. 3. Addressing her IVF journey, the star added, “1 billion shots later we have another on the way.”

And a couple of days after becoming a family of five, the proud parents announced the name and sex of their new bundle of joy on Jan. 19. Posting a photo of her three kids together on Instagram, Chrissy wrote, “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier.” “Daddy shed nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?” Chrissy continued. “We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

On top of being a new dad, John also just launched his brand-new, unisex skincare line Loved01. And, as The Voice coach detailed to E! News, creating a skincare line for people of colour has become his new passion project.

“Far too often, those skin types are ignored or understudied, under researched when it comes to developing and formulating skincare products,” he said of his new business. “And so, we all felt that was a gap that needed to be addressed and that we could create a new product whose mission was to address that gap and to do it in a way that was really accessible and affordable for people.”

John’s unisex skincare line Loved01 is available now on Loved01.com and at CVS stores nationwide and CVS.com.