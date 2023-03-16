Gabrielle and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya celebrates winter formal with ethereal look

It was an unforgettable night at the Wade household. Zaya Wade recently attended her winter formal and of course, dad Dwyane Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union were there to help celebrate and document the occasion. “Winter Formal,” the athlete and the actress wrote in a joint Instagram post Jan. 29 alongside a series of photos and videos of their 15-year-old daughter ahead of the event. “Supporting each other for life’s big moments is key. All the nerves, all the anxiety, all the fear…With loved ones by your side, no matter the challenge, we 10 toes down. Always.”

For the dance, Zaya wore a sequin column gown with a tulle bolero from Rodarte’s Fall 2022 collection and accessorized her look with a sparkly necklace and coordinating clutch. Thomas Christos Kikis styled her, and Malika James applied her makeup. Alexander Armand also did Zaya’s hair, noting on Instagram they decided to go with “soft blowout curls to compliment the Ethereal Essence.”

They weren’t the only ones there to send Zaya off. Her sister Kaavia James Union Wade, 4, joined in on the fun too and even took to the piano to provide some music for the photoshoot. As Sydney Engelhart, who took the photos, noted on Instagram, “@kaaviajames said ‘You take the pictures and I’ll play the piano.'”