Osman Khalid Butt pours in humour over LUMS Shadi Week controversy

The final-year LUMS students had their celebration with a mock Shadi event and the Internet community expressed their extreme disapproval of it. Osman then stepped forward with his witty rejoinder. The period of a person’s life spent at college or university is the most colourful. While being last-year students, some students caught everyone’s attention by staging a fake wedding celebration at their university to rejoice in their last year. With a novel idea, these final-year students just rose to fame, and now their idea is the focus of numerous comments from followers. Some thought it was a real wedding and started berating them for doing it inappropriately while still being a student because they thought it can turn out to be a real wedding. Yet other people don’t think this is the trend to follow. In reaction, Osman Khalid butt stepped out to show off his humour rejoinder for anyone who thinks this tale is accurate. He asked in his message, “Am I the only one who doesn’t mind the default for your timeline?”