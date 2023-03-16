Woman bank manager steals Rs20m from customer’s account in Islamabad

The woman branch manager of a private bank resigned after stealing Rs20 million from a client in Islamabad.

In light of the evidence, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a case under Section 420 against the female branch manager.

“The manager fraudulently withdrew Rs20 million from the account of a customer,” the text of the FIR read.

“When the customer was informed of a transaction of Rs20 million, the woman manager comforted him by showing him a fake bank statement,” it added.

Sections 409, 419, 468, 471 and 489F were also included in the FIR.