Imran using PTI workers as shield to escape arrest: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had been hiding his workers to escape from arrest. Addressing a press conference in the federal, he said Imran Khan was a “coward” who had not only used his party workers as a shield but also made them stand against the state. “The state must establish its writ and ensure Imran’s arrest for the “crimes he committed during his tenure”, Fazlur Rehman added. He said many political leaders were arrested during the tenure of Imran Khan’s government which even failed to prove a single allegation in a court of law.

“Imran Khan should show some courage and face the law,” the JUI chief said, adding he was hell-bent upon spreading the chaos and anarchy in the country to achieve his ulterior motives. He said the country could not be run on the whims of Imran Khan, who first abandoned the Parliament and then resorted to “inciting violence in the country”. Fazlur Rehman said Imran Khan was striving to “implement his foreign agenda in the country”, but he would not be allowed to do so at any cost. He said the situation in Lahore was grim as the entire city had been turned into a battlefield causing inconvenience to the masses.